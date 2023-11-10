Tickets for Babies are available now!

This year, school is back, and you’ve been given a very important task! The bell is ringing at the Lyric Theatre with the incredible new production Babies! Don’t miss out, book your tickets for this strictly limited run today!

What is Babies about?

Summer is over, you’re about to start Year 11, and your GCSEs are looming. To make matters worse, there’s a new project this term: you’ve got to look after a baby simulator for one whole week. Welcome to big school. As friendships are broken, made up, and broken all over again, you have to decide: who do you want to be?

Who are the creatives behind Babies?

Babies has a book by Martha Geelan, Martha is a theatre director, writer, dramaturg & teacher based in East London. As Associate Director to Sir Trevor Nunn, her work includes Olivier-award-winning Fiddler on the Roof, Identical and The Bridges of Madison County. Babies has music & lyrics by Jack Godfrey.

