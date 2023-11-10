Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Babies Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    Babies

    Don't miss this new(born) comedy about growing out of growing up at the Lyric Theatre

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 12+
    Running time
    1 hour 40 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    10 - 12 November 2023

    Next Available Performances of Babies

    TODAY is 14th September 2023

    November 2023

    Tags:

    MusicalComedy TicketsLimited Run TicketsSomething A Little Different Tickets

    We use cookies