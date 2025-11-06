Avenue Q London tickets

It no longer sucks to be you because, after more than two decades, Avenue Q is back on the block! Playing at the Shaftesbury Theatre from March 2026, book your official tickets to the Tony Award winning musical now.

About Avenue Q

Recent graduate Princeton moves into a run-down New York apartment on Avenue Q, where he meets an eccentric group of neighbours, including: Kate Monster, a sweet kindergarten teaching assistant with big dreams; Rod, a closeted Republican banker; Nicky, his laid-back roommate, and Trekkie Monster, who’s addicted to the internet.

As they navigate love, work, money and the search for purpose, this unforgettable bunch of puppets discover that life’s biggest lessons aren’t always as simple as they seemed on children’s television. With its sharp wit, catchy songs and wicked sense of humour, Avenue Q proves that being a grown-up isn’t as easy as it looks.

It’s worth the applause

The Broadway musical received 6 Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The cast recording was also up for a Grammy!

The West End production was nominated for Best New Musical at the 2007 Olivier Awards.

Avenue Q may be set in New York, but the show has gone global. The felt-fuelled musical has played in Australia, Brazil, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa and Spain, among others.

Original Broadway director Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect, Shrek the Musical) and original puppet designer, Rick Lyon, have returned for the 2026 revival!

Avenue Q creatives

Book - Jeff Whitty

- Jeff Whitty Director - Jason Moore

- Jason Moore Music and Lyrics - Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx

- Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx Puppet Designer - Rick Lyon

Avenue Q cast

Casting to be announced.