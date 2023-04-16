Tickets for At Last, It’s Summer are available now!

The gala concert of the year, At Last, It’s Summer comes to The London Palladium, led by a prestigious cast of stage and screen favourites! It's a one-night-only extravaganza that you won’t want to miss out on!

With a star-studded cast including the likes of Louise Dearman (the first-ever actress to play Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked) and multi-versatile entertainment icon Gary Wilmot, you can be sure that you're in for a treat! From the first note to the last, At Last, It's Summer is a magnificent musical affair.

About At Last, It’s Summer

It is a balmy 1920s summer. Along the rolling hills of the English countryside. amidst the lush greenery, the Lord of the Manor sits proudly in his grand country estate, preparing to celebrate his birthday in style.

As the festive atmosphere intensifies, new love begins to blossom, but just as the party reaches its peak, an unexpected arrival shatters the peace. The entire household is thrown into disarray. Secrets of the past unravel, the air thick with tension, as a web of intrigue and suspicion weaves itself around the guests.

The cast and creatives of At Last, It’s Summer

Louise Dearman will star as Lady Serina Stanwick, Rob Houchen as Count Orilov, Joanna Riding as Countess Orilov, Gary Wilmot as Mr Wellbeloved, Gerard Carey as Gerald, Steve Fortune as Sir Garfield Sykes, Kelly Mathieson as Lady Alice Stanwick, Shannon Rewcroft as Francesca with Alan Titchmarsh as the Narrator.

Captivating, witty, and wholly original, the performance is written by Clive Richard Davis and directed by Ian Talbot. The lavish core is orchestrated by Larry Blank, who conducts a 35-piece orchestra.

