Sing along with & Juliet this summer!

The critically acclaimed pop musical & Juliet invites you to sing along with the cast for one night only! The special performance takes place at the Shaftesbury Theatre this summer.

What is & Juliet about?

What if the famous love story had panned out differently? From the writer of Schitt's Creek comes the answer: & Juliet, a feel-good retelling of Shakespeare's classic play.

When Juliet wakes up from her faked death, she puts the dagger down and sets out on a girls' trip instead! She dances the night away with her friends to get over her heartbreak. But when reality catches up to them, Juliet must face her past to find her future. Is there really life after love? And can Juliet become the author of her destiny?

& Juliet features Swedish songwriter Max Martin's back catalogue, including pop anthems Baby One More Time, Break Free, Can't Feel My Face, Everybody, and Love Me Like You Do.

The & Juliet sing-along special

& Juliet is hosting an official sing-along performance this August, actively encouraging the audience to join in with the cast.

In the words of Director Luke Sheppard, "We wanted to create a special occasion where everyone is welcome to join in and have as much fun singing our songs as the actors do every night - when normally we ask the audience to leave the performing to them!"

To help, the Shaftesbury Theatre will display the lyrics of every song on screens put up in the auditorium especially for the occasion.

& Juliet cast and crew

& Juliet is a musical by David West Read and Max Martin. Miriam-Teak Lee (Hamilton) leads the & Juliet cast in the titular role. Joining her is Malinda Parris (Mary Poppins) as the Nurse and Cassidy Janson (Beautiful The Carole King Musical) as Anne Hathaway.

Oliver Tompsett (Wicked) takes on the role of William Shakespeare, alongside Tim Mahendran, Alex Thomas-Smith, Tom Francis, and Julius D'Silva. The ensemble includes Alex Tranter, Aaron Shales, Bessy Ewa, Benjamin Terry, Carl Man, Cassandra Lee, Christian Maynard, Collette Guitart, Ebony Clarke, Ivan De Freitas, Owen Saward, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Rachel Moran, Rhian Duncan, Rhys Wilkinson, Sophie Usher, Suki Wong and Zara Macintosh.

Jennifer Weber choreographs the production, with costume design by Paloma Young and set design by Soutra Gilmour. Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Bill Sherman, with musical direction by Dominic Fallacaro. Lighting and sound design are by Howard Hudson and Gareth Owen, respectively, with video design by Andrzej Goulding and casting by Stuart Burt.

& Juliet sing-along tickets are on sale now!

The & Juliet sing-along performance takes place on Friday 26 August 2022 at 7.30 pm, with tickets on sale now!

The much-loved production, which won an array of awards in 2020, is on stage for one night only at the Shaftesbury Theatre. So, make sure you don't miss out! Book & Juliet sing-along tickets today and take part in a unique musical experience!