Already Perfect London tickets

Written and performed by Tony Award winner Levi Kreis, Already Perfect is a searing and uplifting new musical about self-acceptance and self-love. Playing a strictly limited run at the King’s Head Theatre, book your official tickets now!

About Already Perfect

On the eve of his Broadway show being filmed for the archives, Levi sits in his dressing room, ready to end it all. When his sponsor Ben barges in, their confrontation cracks open reality itself - revealing Levi’s brash younger self. Past and present collide in a raw, theatrical reckoning, as three performers morph through dozens of characters against a score that moves from rousing gospel to heart-stirring ballads.

Already Perfect is brutally honest yet defiantly hopeful. Blending humor, music, and unflinching truth, it asks what it takes to finally make peace with your story - and lands on a radical answer: you are already perfect.

It’s worth the applause

Levi Kreis won a Tony Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for his performance in Million Dollar Quartet.

Levi Kreis played the role of Hermes in the first US national tour of Hadestown

Please bear in mind

This production contains strong language, mature themes, bullying and references to drug use.

Already Perfect cast

Levi Kreis

Already Perfect creatives