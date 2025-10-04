Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Already Perfect Tickets at the King's Head Theatre, London

    Already Perfect

    Tony Award winner Levi Kreis confronts the boy he left behind

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    1hr 40mins
    Performance dates
    9 January - 15 February 2026

    Next Available Performances of Already Perfect

    TODAY is 4th October 2025

    January 2026 February 2026

    Tags:

    MusicalLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre

    We use cookies