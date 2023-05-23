Tickets for All’s Nell That Ends Nell are available now!

Do the Time Warp again with Columbia's Rocky Horror Confessional! All’s Nell That Ends Nell celebrates 50 years of Rocky Horror with Nell Campbell, aka Columbia herself. Nell is tap-dancing her to the stage to spill all the juicy details of her time in the Transylvanian castle!

This night of rock, glam and gender-bending fun is a must-see for any Rocky Horror fan. Put on your fishnets and corsets and book your tickets for the one-off extravaganza All’s Nell That Ends Nell at London's Trafalgar Theatre!

About All’s Nell That Ends Nell

Rocky Horror lovers will be taken behind the scenes of one of the most iconic films in history with "Little Nell" Campbell in her one-woman show.

Little Nell will share never-before-seen photos and videos from the making of Rocky Horror, giving fans a rare glimpse into the production's inner workings. Nell will recount her humble beginnings busking on the streets of London, to becoming the owner of New York's hottest nightclub. She'll also delve into all things Rocky Horror, revealing how the experimental musical changed her life and the lives of three generations of fans around the world.

About Rocky Horror

The Rocky Horror Show was created by Richard O’Brien and premiered in 1973. It became an instant hit, running for 2,960 performances in London before closing in 1980. The show has had numerous West End revivals and was adapted into a successful film in 1975. The Rocky Horror Show is known for its portrayal of sexual fluidity and gender expression, making it a significant influence on counterculture movements.

The plot follows Brad and Janet, a young couple who stumble upon the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank 'n' Furter. This chance encounter leads to a thrilling adventure full of science fiction, horror, comedy, and music. The Rocky Horror Show is filled with memorable fashion moments and encourages audience participation, including dressing up in wild costumes.

