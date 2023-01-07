Tickets for Allegiance starring George Takei are available now!!

Allegiance is a story of hope and despair, inspired by true events

Over six decades ago, Takei and his family were ripped from their native California and sent to live within a guarded and bared-wire enclosed interment camp, along with 120,000 other Japanese Americans. In the swamps of Arkansas, Takei sought refuge in a fight for freedom, love and connection, and most importantly in the battle to remain grounded throughout a period of time of war, opression and chaos. Allegiance recounts his journey in the present day, through the character of Sam Kimura.

The cast and creatives of Allegiance

George Takei makes his UK stage debut in the West End transfer of Allegiance. The film and TV star reprises his role in the award-winning show based on the true story of his life.

Film *US actor and broadway star Telly Leung (Glee, Aladdin) will act alongside Takei, with book by Marc Acito, Jay Kuo and Lorenzo Thione. The UK production features musical supervision and orchestrations by Andrew Hilton and Charlie Ingles, lighting design by Nic Farman, sound design by Chris Whybrow, and casting by Sarah Leung.

For the UK production, renowned director Tara Overfield Wilkinson (Little Shop of Horrors) has created an intimate production of Allegiance that was designed exclusively for the Off West End Charing Cross Theatre.

*Allegiance star *George Takei’s history

Takei is no stranger to the screen, having won multiple awards and critical acclaim for his portrayal of ‘Sulu’ in Star Trek and his acting in subsequent roles. He is a proponent of activism for the LGBTQ community and is also a fighter for immigrant rights. His journey from escaping war-torn oppression to rising as a prominent public icon has paved the way for his leading-edge recount of his days spent in confinement.

Coming to Charing Cross Theatre in London from 7 January - 8 April 2023, Allegiance had a limited run of thirteen weeks only.