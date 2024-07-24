Afrique En Cirque Tickets

The transcendent, *Afrique En Cirque* comes to the Southbank Centre for a limited run this Summer. The spectacular show combines acrobatics, artistry, and Afro-jazz for a breathtaking circus show. Don’t miss the chance to see this incredible display live on stage. Book your tickets now.

About Afrique En Cirque

Inspired by the daily life in Guinea, with stunning scenery, vibrant costumes, and energetic staging, this performance celebrates African culture's beauty, vitality, and artistry.

Featuring mind-blowing acrobatics that showcase strength and joy in abundance. Watch as acrobats defy gravity with jaw-dropping moves and create stunning human pyramids that will leave you in awe. All set to the vibrant sounds of Afro-jazz, percussion, and kora, prepare for this colourful and mesmerising journey celebrating African culture.

Facts and Critical Acclaim