Afrique En Cirque Tickets
The transcendent, *Afrique En Cirque* comes to the Southbank Centre for a limited run this Summer. The spectacular show combines acrobatics, artistry, and Afro-jazz for a breathtaking circus show. Don’t miss the chance to see this incredible display live on stage. Book your tickets now.
About Afrique En Cirque
Inspired by the daily life in Guinea, with stunning scenery, vibrant costumes, and energetic staging, this performance celebrates African culture's beauty, vitality, and artistry.
Featuring mind-blowing acrobatics that showcase strength and joy in abundance. Watch as acrobats defy gravity with jaw-dropping moves and create stunning human pyramids that will leave you in awe. All set to the vibrant sounds of Afro-jazz, percussion, and kora, prepare for this colourful and mesmerising journey celebrating African culture.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- Kalabanté Productions was created in 2007 by **Yamoussa Bangour**, who dreamt of founding a circus school.
- Yamoussa Bangour circus career includes performing in Cirque du Soleil and Cavalia. In 2023 he won a Propulsion award in Circus Arts.