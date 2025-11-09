Acorn Antiques London tickets

Featuring an all-star cast, Victoria Wood’s Acorn Antiques the Musical returns to London for one night only! Playing at the Shaftesbury Theatre, book your official tickets today.

About Acorn Antiques

Step into Manchesterford, home of the charming Acorn Antiques, run by sisters Miss Babs and Miss Berta, with help from Mr Clifford, the ever-loyal Mrs Overall, and two hapless assistants. But when ruthless developers threaten to replace their beloved high street with coffee bars and lingerie shops, chaos, secrets, and laughter ensue.

Can the sisters save their shop, uncover a missing will, and reunite with a long-lost sister before it’s too late?

Packed with sharp wit, catchy tunes, and classic British humour, Acorn Antiques: The Musical! is a must-see parody that will have you laughing, singing, and reaching for a macaroon.

It’s worth the applause

Acorn Antiques was nominated for three Olivier Awards, with Celia Imrie winning Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Victoria Wood was a 14-time BAFTA TV Award nominee, winning four. She received a special BAFTA at a tribute evening in 2005.

Rob Madge has been a staple of the West End since he was 9 years old, playing Michael Banks in Mary Poppins and the Artful Dodger in Oliver!

Acorn Antiques cast