Tickets for A Very Very Bad Cinderella are available now!

The Other Palace is about to become a whole lot naughtier this Christmas with the retelling of the age-old tale, A Very Very Bad Cinderella. If you find that the conventional story of a girl and her glass slipper has grown stale, then this revival is the perfect Christmas treat to shake your festivities up.

This Cinderella adaptation's crude humour and wit make for a night of mischievous merriment that you won't want to miss. We all love a good fairytale in the winter, and this is one that would certainly make Santa's naughty list! Join us at The Other Palace for the naughtiest, stagey-est, panto-packed show in London, book your tickets for A Very Very Bad Cinderella today!

What is A Very Very Bad Cinderella about?

The prim and proper Cinderella you thought you knew is no more, as A Very Very Bad Cinderella introduces you to a side of the story that's anything but precious. We all know the classic tale: Cinderella loses a shoe, captures the heart of a Prince, and lives happily ever after. But what about the so-called 'Ugly B**ches' (who lets be honest, leave us in stitches)? This show shines the spotlight on the infamous Ugly Sisters, giving them the opportunity to tell their side of the story - with a lot more attitude and a far fewer inhibitions.

Set in the heart of London's theatre scene, A Very Very Bad Cinderella takes you on a wild ride filled with outrageous humour, unconventional twists, and a healthy dose of adult-oriented mischief. Lovingly borrowing songs from the West End's iconic musicals, but with a saucier lyrical twist, the show is a celebration of irreverence.

A Very Very Bad Cinderella tickets are available now!

This ain’t no average fairytale – it's all the things we wish we could see in a fairytale and is an evening that's anything but ordinary. Tickets for A Very Very Bad Cinderella are sure to sell quickly, so secure your seats now for a night of filthy festive fun!