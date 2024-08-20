A Night with Janis Joplin Tickets.

In 1967, Janis Joplin became a household name with the release of her debut album. Her iconic voice quickly became much-loved across the globe, earning her the title of Queen of Rock and Roll.

A Night with Janis Joplin is a Tony-nominated musical that celebrates her monumental career. Mary Bridget Davies reprises the role of Janis Joplin following her Tony Award nomination for Best Lead Actress for her performance in the show. Book your tickets for this remarkable look into the life of a rock and roll legend now.

About A Night with Janis Joplin

After receiving rave reviews on Broadway and having a hugely successful tour in America, A Night with Janis Joplin is finally making its debut in London. The show follows the musical journey of rock and roll legend Janis Joplin and the artists that made her, including; Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone, and Bessie Smith. Featuring Joplin’s hit songs ‘Piece of My Heart,’ ‘Cry Baby’, ‘Me and Bobby McGee’ and many others, this spectacular new musical celebrates the huge effect Janis Joplin’s unforgettable voice and career continues to have on Rock and Roll.

Fun facts and critical acclaim

Mary Bridget Davies was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance for Best Lead Actress in a Musical following her performance both on tour and in Broadway.

A Night With Janis Joplin won the award for Best Presented Production at the La Mirada Theatre.

A Night with Janis Joplin cast

Janis Joplin – Mary Bridget Davies Further Casting to be Announced

A Night with Janis Joplin Creatives

Book and Director - Randy Johnson Choreographer - Patricia Wilcox Casting - Anne Vosser