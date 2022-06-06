A Journey to the Past tickets on sale now!

This amazing tribute to Ahrens & Flaherty comes to London's Lyric Theatre for one night only. Don't miss you chance to see some of your favourite sogs from musical theatre come to life. Book tickets to A Journey to the Past now, whilst availability lasts.

A Journey to the Past

This incredible one-night ony presentation is a celebration of Ahrens & Flaherty. The performance will feature songs from their prolific catalogue of musical theatre hits.

Perpare to enjoy some of your favourites from musicals like Ragtime, Once on this Island, Rocky, Anastasia, Dessa Rose and Seussical among others!

###Ahrens and Flaherty Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty are one of the most renowned theatrical writing teams of their time. The duo have won a Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Olivier Awards, and have received nominations for two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes and four Grammys.

Tickets for A Journey to the Past are available now!

Do not miss your chance to secure tickets to this one night only celebration. Book Journey to the Past tickets now to spend an evening with the music of Ahrens and Flaherty.