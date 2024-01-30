A Jaffa Cake Musical London Tickets

Inspired by the 1991 tribunal which determined the true identity of a Jaffa Cake, the multi-award winning Gigglemug Theatre (Timpson: The Musical, RuneSical, Scouts! The Musical) bring you a brand new family-friendly musical comedy about the nation’s favourite cake (I mean, biscuit…?).

About The Show

Jaffa Cakes have always prompted debate, so Team Gigglemug set out to shed light on one of the most bizarre and heated legal battles in recent history. Whether you’re a Jaffanatic or have never even eaten a Jaffa Cake, if you’re looking for a laugh this new musical takes the biscuit (I mean, cake?!).

A Jaffa Cake Musical London Creatives