Storehouse London tickets

A brand-new immersive experience is joining London’s theatre scene this summer! The electrifying Storehouse is playing for a strictly limited 16-week run - book your official tickets now.

About Storehouse

Previously the paper store of Britain’s most powerful newspapers, inside a vast warehouse you’ll find a sprawling, ever-shifting archive concealed. Now used by an underground collective to hold all the information ever shared digitally – every news story, message, and meme is being diligently stored in a pursuit for a higher collective wisdom.

But as narratives begin to clash, and with their only remaining founder fading swiftly, a successor is urgently needed. Someone needs to decide what’s preserved, what’s rewritten and what’s erased forever…

Are you prepared to take a stand?

It's Worth The Applause

Storehouse comes from new production company Sage & Jester, a team whose collective expertise spans industry leaders like Secret Cinema, Punchdrunk and BBC Studios.

Set in the vast 9000 square metre Deptford Storehouse, Storehouse takes place across the biggest stage in London!

Please Bear in Mind

The experience requires walking between multiple locations, with limited, periodic seating opportunities. Audiences should expect to be standing for around 20 minutes at a time.

Please arrive at the entry gate 20 minutes before your scheduled performance time.

Storehouse Cast

Storehouse casting to be confirmed.

Storehouse Creatives

Founder and Concept Creator – Liana Patarkatsishvili

Creative Director – Sophie Larsmon

Lead Producer – Rosalyn Newbery

Production Designer – Alice Helps

Sound Designer – James Bulley

Lighting Designer – Ben Donoghue

Story Producer – Donnacadh O’Briain