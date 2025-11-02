Paul O'Grady - Not the Same Without You London tickets

Join comedian Jo Brand to celebrate the release of the brand new biography of the much-missed Paul O’Grady. Playing at the Garrick Theatre for one night only, all tickets include a signed hardback copy of the book (RRP £22). Book your official tickets today!

About Paul O'Grady - Not the Same Without You

It’s been over two years since beloved entertainer and national treasure Paul O’Grady passed away, but his voice and spirit still resonate with millions. In Not The Same Without You, a deeply personal biography endorsed by his daughter Sharyn, Paul’s close friend and longtime collaborator Malcolm Prince shares two decades of memories, revealing the sharp-witted, fiercely loyal and irrepressibly funny man behind the icon.

From prime-time TV star to dog-loving national treasure, O’Grady’s legacy is celebrated through never-before-heard stories, warmth, and humour. Hosted by Jo Brand, this special event will feature an interview with Prince and a chance for audiences to ask questions about Paul O’Grady’s extraordinary life and career.

Each ticket includes a signed hardback copy of Paul O'Grady - Not the Same Without.

Author Malcolm Prince will be available after the show for a book signing.

Please bear in mind

This event may contain strong language and adult themes.

