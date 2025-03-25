Paradise Under the Stars London tickets

An immersive rum-soaked spectacular by world-building creatives, The Lost Estate. Book your official tickets to enter a Paradise Under the Stars…

About Paradise Under the Stars

Step back in time for a night of total immersion in the golden age of Havana’s greatest nightclub, Tropicana. The club where Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra met in rum-filled splendour. A place where gods and mortals dance beneath a tropical moon, and everyone is up for a great time.

Take a journey to the very heart of Cuban soul and lose yourself in the cabaret and mambo, electrifying live music, Cuban feasting and frozen daiquiris.

It’s worth the applause!

Immersive heavyweights - The Evening Standard

A culinary odyssey - The Handbook

A one of a kind line-up. London’s must see experience for 2025 - The Sauce

Paradise Under The Stars creatives

Choreographer - Luanda Pau

Co-Musical Director - Yelfris Valdes

Assistant Choreographer - Maikel Mota Martinez

Co-Musical Director - Magnus Mehta

Paradise Under The Stars Menu

Paradise Under The Stars serves a transportive 3-course feasting menu from the streets of 1950s Havana. Vintage fine dining meets Cuban soul food in a carnival tour through Havana’s culinary heritage. Vegan options available. Most dietary requirements can be accommodated.

Starter

Tropical Platter: Cuban sandwich, fried green plantain, yucca fries, mojo and green sauces.

Main

Classic: Lechon Asado: Mojo marinated loin of pork, spiced slow-roast pork, citrus, black beans ‘especial’, papaya, salsa & mojo served with yellow cuban rice.

Vegetarian: Croquetas con Queso: Croquettes, cheese, okra, black beans ‘especial’, papaya, salsa & mojo served with yellow cuban rice.

Dessert

Churros ‘Tropicana’: Dulce de leche, dark chocolate, mango salsa and mint.