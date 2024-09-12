Menu
    The Great Murder Mystery Tickets at the The Lost Estate, London

    The Great Murder Mystery

    A new dining experience that’s anything other than elementary.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 13+
    Running time
    Approximately 3 hours 30 minutes
    Performance dates
    26 July - 29 September 2024
    Content
    The show contains some profanity, references to drug use, discussion of murder and other adult themes, and sound and lighting effects which younger audience members might find unsettling.

    Next Available Performances of The Great Murder Mystery

    TODAY is 29th August 2024

    September 2024

