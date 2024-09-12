The Great Murder Mystery Tickets

Step into the world of intrigue and suspense with The Great Murder Mystery, a unique dining experience brought to you by The Lost Estate. Immerse yourself in the world of Victorian London. Put your detective skills to the test as you work on one of the most famous fictional cases. Don’t miss out on this fascinating and intriguing night out book your tickets now

About The Great Murder Mystery

Take your seat in 221B Baker Street and be transported to a world of pure indulgence. Sit back and enjoy three lavish courses woven into the heart of the story, an expansive menu of mind-blowing cocktails, with gripping live theatre and music unfolding all around you. Bringing to life the dark, glamorous world of late Victorian London, whilst retelling the story of Sherlock Holme’s most famous cases, The Hounds of Baskervilles.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

“Truly immersive and mesmerising” The Stage, “Moving in the extreme” The Independent and “Next weekend just got a lot more exciting” The Stylist

The Lost Estate was nominated for ‘Most Innovative At Home Experience’ at the 2020 UK Hospitality Awards for Ms Belle Livingstone Spirits: An At Home Experience.

Ticket Options

Classic Dining - Ticket (per person)

Includes three courses of Victorian fine dining, reserved seating at our classic shared tables, and The Hound of the Baskervilles experience.

Exclusive Dining - Ticket (per person)

Includes a private table, complimentary coat check, three courses of Victorian fine dining, and The Hound of the Baskervilles experience.

VIP Dining - Ticket (per person)

Includes best-in-house private seating, welcome glass of champagne and digestif, 221B house canapés, priority entry, check in and coat check, three courses of Victorian fine dining, and The Hound of the Baskervilles experience.

Menu

Principal:

STARTER

Duck & Egg

House-cured Gressingham

duck ham, confit egg yolk bearnaise, ham crisps, pickled cherries, toasted brioche, lemon & honey dressing

MAIN

Truffled Chicken

Spring chicken, black truffle mousse, Pommes Anna, spring pea tart, chicken scratchings, thyme jus

DESSERT

Strawberries & Champagne

Devonshire strawberries, vanilla mousse, black sesame, oat crumble, Champagne sorbet

Vegetarian:

STARTER

Mancini’s Arancini

Fire-roasted tomato, green olive “catsup”, fresh tomato, asparagus & piquillo pepper ratatouilleMAIN

Burrata & Truffle

Fresh tortellini filled with burrata & black truffle_, smoked garlic crema, garden pea pesto, toasted pine nuts_

DESSERT

Strawberries & champagne

Devonshire strawberries, vanilla mousse, black sesame, oat crumble, Champagne sorbet

*Vegan alternative available

GF, and DF options available on all courses