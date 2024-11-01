Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Great Christmas Feast Tickets at the The Lost Estate, London

    The Great Christmas Feast

    Tuck in to The Great Christmas Feast at The Lost Estate

    Important information

    Child policy
    This experience is recommended for ages 13+
    Running time
    3hrs 30mins
    Performance dates
    1 November 2024 - 12 January 2025

    Next Available Performances of The Great Christmas Feast

    TODAY is 22nd October 2024

    November 2024 December 2024 January 2025

    Tags:

    ExperiencesChristmas TicketsClassics TicketsLimited Run TicketsSomething A Little Different TicketsShow & Dinner TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies