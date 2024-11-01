The Great Christmas Feast

Immerse yourself in Dickens' timeless classic, A Christmas Carol, with a night of Victorian feasting, ravishing live music, and spellbinding theatre.

24th December 1843. Christmas Eve. Charles Dickens – writer, performer, occasional magician – is preparing his famous annual feast at his home near Regents Park. However, this year is very different…

Charles has spent months stalking the City at midnight; locked in his study, weeping and gaffawing at who knows what; ushering vast theatrical machines into his home amid the pre-dawn light.

Tonight, you, and his other guests, will discover why. Tonight, ‘A Christmas Carol’, the greatest festive tale ever told, will be born.

“The experience you can’t miss this Christmas” - GQ Magazine.

“A genuinely wondrous experience” - The Stage.

Executive chef, Mr. Ashley Clarke, Esq. has previously cooked for SmokeStak, Gordon Ramsay Group, and Temper Soho.

The Feast

All ticket types include The Feast. All dishes are available as vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and dairy free if requested and are accompanied by a menu of transportive Victorian cocktails.

To Start

‘Smithfield Pressing’ A marketplace terrine refined. Pressing of Corn Fed Chicken, Pickled Beets, Samphire Relish.

Vegetarian Spiced Beets Terrine, Goats Curd, Pickled Beets, Samphire Relish.

To Feast

‘Raison d’Être’ Confit Gressingham Duck served with: ‘Trimmings of Le Maison’: Thyme and Confit Garlic Roast Potatoes, Artichoke Purée, Mulled Cabbage, Orange, Duck Jus.

Vegetarian Devon Tart with Cornish Yarg served with: ‘Trimmings of Le Maison’: Thyme and Confit Garlic Roast Potatoes, Braised and Crispy Leek, Confit Onion, and Truffled Artichoke Purée.

To Finish

Twelfth Night Cake served with plum pudding ice cream.