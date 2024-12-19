Menu
    Faulty Towers The Dining Experience Tickets at the President Hotel, London

    Faulty Towers The Dining Experience

    Tuck into this highly improvised, highly interactive and fully immersive show!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under 3 can attend free of charge, however they will not be provided a meal.
    Running time
    2hrs (no interval)
    Performance dates
    2 May - 22 May 2024

    Next Available Performances of Faulty Towers The Dining Experience

    TODAY is 30th May 2024

    December 2024

