Faulty Towers the Dining Experience London tickets

Tuck into this highly improvised and highly interactive dining experience! Playing in the West End for an incredible 12 years, book your tickets now and find out why it has been labelled ‘immersive theatre at its startling best’.

What is Faulty Towers the Dining Experience about?

Step inside your TV screen and become a guest at Basil’s infamous hotel, as the iconic 70s sitcom comes to life! The pithy performers inhabit the characters to a 'T' as they serve you this joyous, and hilarious, tribute to Fawlty Towers. No night is ever the same, as the madcap melee is a direct response to the guests’ actions and reactions.

With two hours of comedy and three courses of food, expect chaos, laughs, and a brilliant night out!

Facts and critical acclaim

This original and farcical production has been in constant demand throughout Australia, Europe, Ireland, Scandinavia, the United Arab Emirates and the UK since its Australian debut in 1997.

Over one million guests have now experienced ‘Australia's greatest theatre exports,’ to date.

The production has received a feast of 5-star reviews from WhatsOnStage, BroadwayBaby and more, with the Edinburgh Evening News calling it ‘’A smash hit… a hilariously bonkers affair’.

Menu

Starter

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

served with a bread roll and butter/margarine (ve)

273 Kcal. Allergens: gluten, wheat, rye, barley, milk (in the butter)

May contain tree nuts, almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, walnuts, soya

Main

Roasted lemon & oregano chicken

or, if you have requested a vegan/vegetarian menu in advance:

Butternut squash & Lentil Wellington (ve)

both served with oven roasted rosemary potatoes, root vegetables and gravy

784 Kcal / 513 Kcal (ve). Allergens: wheat, gluten, sulphur dioxide.

May contain: peanuts, tree nuts,

almonds, brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia, pecan, pistachio, walnuts, celery

Dessert

White chocolate & summer berry cheesecake with blueberry coulis

495 Kcal Allergens: gluten, wheat, barley, soya, eggs, milk May contain: rye,

oats, peanuts, tree nuts, almonds, hazelnuts, pecan, pistachio, walnuts

or, if you have requested a vegan/gluten free menu in advance:

Chocolate & orange brownie cake, with chocolate sauce (ve)

387 Kcal Allergens: oats, soya

May contain: peanuts, tree nuts, almonds, hazelnuts, pecan, pistachio, walnuts, celery

Please bear in mind

This menu is subject to change. Do you have an allergy or a special dietary requirement? Please email [email protected] 72 hours in advance of your arrival. There is a gag in the show that involves a reliable nut free alternative to peanuts. However, please note that the manufacturers of this cannot guarantee that their product may not contain traces of nuts. Please email [email protected] if you have any concerns.

Children under the age of 3 attend free of charge, however they will not be provided a meal. Please ensure that you bring appropriate food for them.