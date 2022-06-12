Tickets for Canned Laughter (early show) available now!

Don’t miss your chance to see an incredible lineup of stand up comedians and support a good cause. Coming back to the Open Air Theatre for the third year in a row Canned Laughter is bringing the laughs for one night only.

Canned Laughter early show

Canned Laughter and Berk’s Nest are coming together once again to bring an all-star comedy fundraiser to the Open Air Theatre.

The show will support The Trussell Trust’s London food banks to help fight food poverty in our city. Food banks are in need of support now more than ever. Over 14 million people in the UK are living below the poverty line and food bank referrals have gone up at least 81% since 2019. The Open Air Theatre profits from the Canned Laughter are being donated to The Trussell Trust to support London food banks withing their nationwide network as they work to combat food poverty in the UK

The 5pm early show will be hosted by Suzi Ruffell. The lineup will include Rhys James, Sukh Ojla, TadiwaMahlunge, Felicity Ward and Brett Goldstein.

If you want to stick around there will also be a Canned Laughter late show featuring a different lineup, again in support of The Trussell Trust.

