Bridge Command

Ever dreamed of taking the helm of your own starship? Bridge Command is a revolutionary immersive experience that transports you into the heart of an interstellar adventure. Hailed as “a truly out-of-this-world experience” (Metro), this thrilling expedition blends cutting-edge technology with live performance to create an unparalleled sci-fi spectacle.

Upon arrival, you’ll don your uniform and step into a state-of-the-art command deck, where you and your crew will navigate uncharted galaxies, face exhilarating challenges, and make real-time decisions that shape the outcome of your mission.

Whether evading enemy fleets or deciphering cosmic anomalies, every choice you make determines the fate of your journey. Featuring breathtaking visuals, seamless interactivity, and a dynamic cast, Bridge Command is as close as you can get to venturing into space—without leaving Earth.

Behind The Curtain

Bridge Command was conceived by a team of visionary game designers and theatre creatives seeking to push the boundaries of immersive entertainment. Inspired by classic sci-fi adventures and real-world space exploration, the experience first launched in London to critical acclaim, pioneering a new genre of live-action roleplay combined with cutting-edge technology.

Unlike traditional theatre, Bridge Command invites participants to be part of the narrative, making decisions that ripple through the storyline in real time. This interactive format has drawn comparisons to virtual reality gaming, but with the added thrill of live performance. Its unique blend of scripted drama and audience agency ensures no two missions are ever the same.

Worth The Applause

Real-time interactivity: Every decision affects the mission’s outcome.

Every decision affects the mission’s outcome. Live-action storytelling: Professional actors guide the experience with unscripted reactions.

Professional actors guide the experience with unscripted reactions. High-tech immersion: Advanced visuals and soundscapes create a hyper-realistic spaceship setting.

Advanced visuals and soundscapes create a hyper-realistic spaceship setting. Team-based adventure: Encourages collaboration, problem-solving, and quick thinking.

Encourages collaboration, problem-solving, and quick thinking. Critically acclaimed: Praised by London Theatre1, Metro, and Time Out.

Please Bear In Mind