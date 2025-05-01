Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Bridge Command Tickets at the Bridge Command, London

    Bridge Command

    Ever wanted to fly your own Starship?

    Important information

    Child policy
    Under 16's are not allowed in the venue
    Running time
    2 hours
    Performance dates
    30 April - 30 September 2025
    Special notice

    Content Warning: This experience includes flashing lights, which may be unsuitable for individuals with epilepsy or those sensitive to such effects. Our team can make accommodations if needed—please inform staff in advance.

    Next Available Performances of Bridge Command

    TODAY is 28th April 2025

    May 2025 June 2025 July 2025 August 2025 September 2025

    Tags:

    ExperiencesOff West End Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies