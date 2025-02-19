58th Street
Welcome to the Jazz Age! Step into London’s secret speakeasy. This thrilling immersive dining experience is a feast for all of your senses. Book your official tickets today.
About 58th Street
58th Street - Manhattan's last, greatest super-speakeasy. Tonight, you are the Beautiful and Damned of Jazz Age New York and this temple of rhythm is your playground.
Descend into a world of Harlem jazz, Park Avenue feasting, and Manhattan Island excess, in this immersive dining experience.
Menu
Relishes
Waldorf Salad - pickled walnut, goat's curd.
Appetizers
Crab & Crawfish Cocktail - pickled apple.
Vegetarian: Corn Griddle Cakes - ‘Indian’ relish, escarole.
Fish Course
Seabass ‘veronique’
Vegetarian: Romesco ‘polonaise’
Entrees
New York Strip - lobster bordelaise, pomme pureé.
Vegetarian: King Oyster Mushrooms - celeriac reduction, pomme pureé
Sorbets
Kummel & blood orange
Dessert
New York Cheesecake - salted caramel bourbon sauce, apple.
58th Street Cast
- Ms. Belle Livingstone - Yvette Robinson
- Alternative Ms. Belle Livingstone - Katy Baker
- Johnny Quinn - Eoin Mullan
- Grace Cassidy - Lizzie Coles
- Eddie Callaghan - Luke Millard
- Talulah Bloom - Molly Keogh
- Jakey Aha - Jake Douglas
- River Larousseau - Rachel Hosker
- Delores Madison - Eliza Daniels
- Showgirls - Betsy Rose, Coco Belle, Felicity Furore
58th Street Band
- Vocalist - Ayesha Pike
- Alternative Vocalist - Rikette Genesis
- Trumpet - Rory Simmons
- Clarinet/Reeds - Jon Shenoy
- Piano - Jonathan Idiagbonya
- Trombone - Nathaniel Cross
- Bass - Tom Mason
- Drums - Matt French