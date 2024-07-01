Back to the Future the Musical Afternoon Tea London tickets

All squares and maverick scientists are invited to dine through time at the SOUND Cafe’s Back to the Future the Musical themed Afternoon Tea!

What is Back to the Future the Musical Afternoon Tea?

The afternoon tea will feature mini delights, designed to indulge the senses with a world of flavours. The ride begins being transported back in time to indulge in Mcfly’s slider burger and Mayor Goldie Wilson’s Hot Dog, before being grounded back in the present with the Delorean pulled pork burrito, E=MC2 Mac and cheese toastie and Marty’s crispy shrimp tortilla with slaw and spicy citrus sauce, before taking flight again into the future for Doc’s brownies, Biff’s apple cobbler and George’s fruit macarons. Lorraine’s mini shake milkshakes will also accompany the tea, alongside Marvin’s berry iced tea available in refreshing flavours ranging from Raspberry and Mint to Mango and passionfruit.

For guests who are ‘Everybody who’s anybody’, bottomless drinks can be added to the afternoon tea, with choices ranging from signature cocktails, to sparkling wine or draught beer. A past, young Lorraine would certainly approve.

What’s more, if a customer happens to utter Doc Brown’s famed catchphrase, ‘Great Scott’ to a waiter when ordering the afternoon tea, they will find themselves presented with two futuristic eight-sided dice. As 88 miles per hour is the speed required for the DeLorean to time travel, if the guest rolls a double eight, the entire table will get a complimentary upgrade to Bottomless Sparkling Wine, Draught Beer or Signature Cocktails! Applicable to one roll per booking.

What is Back to the Future the Musical about?

Adapted from the beloved 1985 film Back to the Future, the Olivier award winning musical follows Marty McFly, a typical rock ‘n’ roll teenager. Typical, that is, until he is accidentally transported back to 1955 by his friend Dr Emmett Brown’s time-travelling DeLorean. Before he can make his way back to 1985, where he belongs, Marty needs to guarantee that his high-school-aged parents fall in love, or he might not have a future to go back to.