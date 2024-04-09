With All Our Hearts London tickets

A one-night-only celebration, this ultimate feel-good gala comes to the Adelphi Theatre this Spring! Enjoy the very best of the West End and support the NHS, with 100% of proceeds donated directly to NHS Charities Together. Book you tickets now!

What I With All Our Hearts about?

It’s just what the doctor ordered! Hosted by Oti Mabuse and Dr Ranj, the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry is coming together this April to celebrate more than 75 years of the NHS. This jam-packed concert features songs from theatres biggest hits, and stars icons of the stage including WhatsOnStage winner Kerry Ellis, and 2024 Olivier nominees Marisha Wallace and Tom Francis.

Co-conceived by Adam Blanshay and Matthew Brind, this incredible evening will feature new songs written specially to mark the occasion, as well as audience favourite West End hits, and will celebrate the wonderful life changing and lifesaving work of Britian’s best-loved institution.

Facts and critical acclaim

The NHS was founded in 1948. On average, 45,000 people each day visit major hospital A&E departments in England, and every minute, the NHS receives around 20 Calls.

Adam Blanshay is the recipient of eight Tony Awards, eight Olivier Awards, and one Helpmann Award. International composer and conductor, Matthew Brind, is a BAFTA winner and Olivier nominee.

He’s still young, but WhatsOnStage winner and Olivier nominee Rob Madge, made his West End debut 19 years ago, starring as Michael Banks in Mary Poppins!

With All Our Hearts cast

Oti Mabuse

Dr Ranj

Joni Ayton-Kent

Kerry Ellis

Tom Francis

Ahmed Hamad

Preeya Kalidas

Rob Madge

Grace McGonigal

Trevor Dion Nicholas

Jodie Steele

Marisha Wallace

Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir

Further casting to be announced.

With All Our Hearts creatives