Why We Love Steve Brown Tickets

Following the passing of beloved composer and lyricist, Steve Brown, stars from the world of music, comedy, film and TV are coming together to celebrate his life on stage at The Savoy Theatre this Autumn for one night only. Featuring all the beloved songs from Steve Brown, this must-see show to show respects of a great British composer. Book your tickets now.

About Why We Love Steve Brown

Throughout his career, Steve Brown collaborated with a diverse range of talent. In a tribute to Brown, these stars perform his songs alongside The Matt Backer Big Band. Brown co-created "Spend, Spend, Spend" in 1998, a musical about Viv Nicholson, the winner of a football pool. He also worked with comedians like Rory Bremner, Harry Hill, and Steve Coogan on various TV shows and tours. Notably, he starred as the bandleader Glenn Ponder in Steve Coogan's Alan Partridge talk show "Knowing Me, Knowing You" in 1994. Additionally, Brown produced the debut albums of singer-songwriters Rumer and Laura Mvula, whose album was nominated for the Mercury prize in 2013. Furthermore, he wrote the jingle for Ant and Dec's SM:TV called "Wonky Donkey."

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Throughout his hugely successful career, Steve Brown went on to co-create Spend, Spend, Spend in which won the Evening Standard and Critics’ Circle Awards for Best New Musical.

Steve Brown was successful not only as a composer and lyricist, but also as a comedian and performer. He appeared in Steve Coogan's "Knowing Me Knowing You" with Alan Partridge. His son, Alfie Brown, has inherited his comedic talent and is now an award-winning stand-up comedian.

Cast:

Laura Mvula Steve Coogan Charlie Baker Jenna Boyd Alfie Brown Lennie Brown Rory Bremner Rob Brydon Tori Burgess Sally Cheng Jon Culshaw Barbara Dixon Michael Fenton-Stevens Scott Graham Harry Hill Martin Johnston Marie Lawrence Stewart Lee Rachel Leskovac Grayson Perry Jan Raven Howard Samuels Nicola Sloan Stranger Stranger Rosie Strobel Emma Jay Thomas Paul Thornley Jack Whittle.