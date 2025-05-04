Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    West End Does: Magic of Animation - Heroes & Villains Tickets at the Cadogan Hall, London

    West End Does: Magic of Animation - Heroes & Villains

    From heroes to villains, celebrate an iconic night of movie magic!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended age: 7+
    Running time
    2 hours 20 mins
    Performance dates
    Sun 4 May 2025

    Next Available Performances of West End Does: Magic of Animation - Heroes & Villains

    TODAY is 17th April 2025

    May 2025

    Tags:

    ConcertsConcerts TicketsFamily Friendly TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies