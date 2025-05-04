West End Does: The Magic of Animation Tickets

Experience a magical evening celebrating the iconic heroes and villains of Hollywood's most cherished films. For one night only this May, Cadogan Hall presents an unforgettable show featuring the powerful vocals of West End performers and the timeless songs from blockbuster movies. Don’t miss this enchanting night that will transport you in the magic of cinema. Book your tickets now!

About West End Does: The Magic of Animation

Get ready for a thrilling performance as leading West End stars take you on an exciting journey through iconic songs from The Prince of Egypt, Hercules, The Lion King, Shrek!, The Little Mermaid, Anastasia, and more. From heroes to villains, this concert offers an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The concert features the incredible West End Does Orchestra, the West End Musical Choir, and talented performers from the Guildford School of Acting Choir and dancers.

Cast