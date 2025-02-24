We Are Ukrainians London tickets

Playing at The London Palladium for one night only, We Are Ukrainians is a multimedia concert celebrating three years of Ukrainian resilience. Book your official tickets today.

About We Are Ukrainians

Organised by the Peace Committee of Ukraine as a token of Ukrainians’ gratitude to the British people for their support of Ukraine during the Wartime. We Are Ukrainies showcases the very best talents from Ukraine.

Performed by Ukraine’s finest folkloric ensemble Veryovka and Eurovision winner, Jamala, audiences can expect a living history of Ukraine brought to life on stage through traditional music and dance within a contemporary multimedia show.

It’s worth the applause

The concert aims to raise funds for prosthetics and rehabilitation of Ukrainians who have lost limbs during the war, under the guidance of the Superhumans Centre charity organisation.

The concert stars 2016's Eurovision song contest winner, Jamala.

Please bear in mind

Children under the age of 4 (including babes in arms) will not be admitted into the theatre. Anyone aged 15 or under must be accompanied by an adult (18+) and may not sit on their own within the auditorium.