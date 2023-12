Tickets for Viggo Venn are now booking!

Norwegian clown Viggo Venn moved to this country with one dream: to be a British comedian.

The rest, you already know about. After blowing away the competition in an explosion of hi-vis jackets, balloons, and joyous idiocy, Viggo became the most talked-about new entertainer in the country by winning Britain's Got Talent in June 2023.

Don't miss him as he staggers bewildered into your town for a first national tour.