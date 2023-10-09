Trevor Ashley - Queen of The Moment tickets are available now!

Australian drag diva and cabaret legend Trevor Ashley makes his triumphant return to the Lyric, with a brand new show. Book your tickets now!

About Trevor Ashley - Queen of The Moment

Featuring songs and stories from his hit TV show Queen of the Universe, TrAshley will lift the curtain on what really happens when you travel halfway across the world to shoot a reality television programme when you're a control freak with absolutely no control!

The evening features songs from “Queen of the Universe,” including “Get the Party Started,” “The Rose,” and “River Deep, Mountain High,” in addition to tributes to Shirley Bassey and Liza Minnelli

Working with a sensational 8-piece band, expect a night of laughs, gay anthems and powerhouse vocals, as Trevor traverses the antipodes to the West End with his trademark wit and self-deprecation. Tickets for Trevor Ashley - Queen of The Moment are available now, book yours today!