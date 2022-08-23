Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Treason - The Musical in Concert Tickets at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London

    Treason - The Musical in Concert

    The explosive new musical takes to the stage before a live audience for the first time this summer!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    22 & 23 August 2022

    Next Available Performances of Treason - The Musical in Concert

    TODAY is 10th June 2022

    August 2022

    Tags:

    ConcertsConcertsOne-offHot TicketsLimited RunEducationalWest End Favourites

    We use cookies