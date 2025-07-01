Tom's Elton Tribute Tickets

The top Elton John tribute band in the world is coming to perform all of Elton John's greatest hits.

About Tom's Elton Tribute

This incredible show features a wealth of Elton John’s greatest hits, from Bennie and the Jets and Tiny Dancer, to Rocket Man and I’m Still Standing. Fans can also enjoy iconic album tracks, including Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, the multi-platinum double album released in 1973.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Tom Cridland, portraying Elton John on lead vocals and piano, shares a close friendship with Elton John's drummer, Nigel Olsson.

He has collaborated on music and podcast episodes for Greatest Music of All Time with Elton John’s guitarist, Davey Johnstone.

Tom Cridland has even had the honor of meeting Sir Elton himself, who Tom credits with aiding his recovery from alcoholism.

Tom's Elton Tribute Cast and Creatives

Main Creatives

Bass Guitar - Justin Woodward

Justin Woodward Drummer - Harry Michael

Main Cast