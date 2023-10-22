Tickets for There’s No Place Like Home are available now!

To celebrate the launch of The Charlie Kristensen Foundation, join Charlie and his West End friends for a sensational evening of gravity-defying performances at the Lyric Theatre in London.

About There’s No Place Like Home

Hosted by Jodie Prenger, the show promises to take you on a journey down the yellow brick road of Charlie’s imagination, to find the place where he belongs. Charlie Kristensen started his #CheerUpCharlie campaign in 2019. Having been bullied severely for over 18 months, in part due to his love of performing, Charlie couldn’t take any more. When he opened up to his performance coach, West End actress Jacqueline Hughes, she rallied support from the theatre industry. Hundreds of performers and creatives from the West End, Broadway and Hollywood identified with Charlie’s story, inundating him with video messages of support. Following backstage invitations and national media interviews, Charlie decided to channel his own experiences and the support he’d received into fighting for others, becoming an anti-bullying ambassador.

In June 2021, he was recognised with The Diana Award – the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts. Charlie is delighted to be launching The Charlie Kristensen Foundation to share his story in schools across the UK and to reach young people and teachers with anti-bullying support and resources.

Who are the creatives for There’s No Place Like Home?

With direction by Dean Johnson (Once, Bat Boy, BKLYN), musical direction by Ellie Verkerk (SIX, The Burnt City) and lighting design by Joseph Ed Thomas (Carrie Hope Fletcher, An Open Book), There’s No Place Like Home will feature a ten-strong band and guest appearances by some of your favourite West End stars.

Join us on Sunday 22 October for a truly wonderful evening of music, ruby red carpets and fundraising for this incredibly important new charity.