The World According To Kaleb In London

Shut the gate! Kaleb Cooper, Chipping Norton’s finest celebrity farmer and Sunday Times bestselling author, who shot to fame starring in the Prime Video series, Clarkson’s Farm, has decided to conquer his fear of the unknown and embark on his first-ever theatre tour with The World According To Kaleb – Kaleb Goes On Tour. Kaleb Cooper is a farming contractor from Oxfordshire who plays a central advisory role to Jeremy Clarkson in all eight episodes of the Prime Video series Clarkson's Farm. Don’t miss your chance to see him live on stage, book your tickets for The World According to Kaleb now!

All About Kaleb Cooper

Kaleb has captured the hearts of viewers around the world with his often-frustrating quest to teach Jeremy Clarkson a thing or two about farming, as well as his extremely amusing comments on life, the universe and everything. First and foremost a farmer, Kaleb is now learning something new himself and stepping outside of his beloved Chippy to treat audiences to a rip-roaring riot of a show.

In The World According to Kaleb, he shares his thoughts on topics such as philosophy, celebrities and why farming is the best job in the world. Dubbed 'the real star of Clarkson's Farm', Kaleb reveals his true, loveable, funny and down-to-earth self, with deadpan gags and unique observations that will have you crying with laughter. Utterly hilarious, this is Kaleb as you've got to know him and love him on the hugely successful television series.

It’s Worth The Watch

Jeremy Clarkson’s right farm hand is heading to the Cambridge Theatre to give audiences a taste of why he’s Britain’s best and funniest farmer.

The series, Clarkson’s Farm, documents Clarkson's attempts at running a 1,000-acre (400 ha) farm in the Cotswolds with the help of Kaleb Cooper. It has received largely positive reviews and has been renewed for a second season.

Cooper’s book The World According To Kaleb has over 1400 reviews on Amazon, with a 4.5 star rating!

The World According To Kaleb Cast

Main Cast