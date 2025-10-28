The Tiger Lillies - Serenade from the Sewer London tickets

Playing a strictly limited run, the legendary death-oompah band The Tiger Lillies return to Wilton’s Music Hall with a brand-new album and concert celebrating the weird, macabre and those that society has abandoned. Book your official tickets today!

About The Tiger Lillies - Serenade from the Sewer

The Olivier Award-winning and Grammy-nominated band The Tiger Lillies have been pushing boundaries for over 35 years, touring the globe with their dark cabaret style and releasing dozens of critically acclaimed albums. Renowned for their hauntingly theatrical performances, they’ve headlined unforgettable productions - from the West End hit Shockheaded Peter to 2025’s acclaimed A Macbeth Song, which enjoyed a three-month run in Barcelona.

Now, The Tiger Lillies return with a brand-new album spotlighting the voices of society’s outsiders, blending raw storytelling with their signature gothic sound. Alongside new material, fans can expect spine-chilling favourites and seasonal songs inspired by Lovecraft, Poe, and other masters of the macabre. Perfect for celebrating the spooky season in true Tiger Lillies style.

Facts and critical acclaim