The Shoop Shoop Show – The Cher Collection Tickets

Music icon Cher’s incredible musical journey is brought to life by international powerhouse vocalist Rachel Hawnt. ‘Turn Back Time’ and relive every decade of Cher’s unparalleled career. Playing at Aldwych Theatre in spring 2026, don’t miss out and book your official tickets today.

About The Shoop Shoop Show – The Cher Collection

With a career spanning an incredible seven decades, The Shoop Shoop Show – The Cher Collection chronicles the superstar's astonishing musical journey throughout each decade. With dazzling disco hits and pop rock chart smashes, Rachael Hawnt takes the helm as the global megastar.

With unbelievable costumes, an amazing production, choreography and a world-class band, The Shoop Shoop Show – The Cher Collection is a spectacular musical ride.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The show is led by international powerhouse Rachael Hawnt, who won ITV’s Starstruck.

Music mogul Simon Cowell has described the show as ‘world class’.

The Shoop Shoop Show – The Cher Collection covers all of Cher’s career decades.

The Shoop Shoop Show – The Cher Collection Cast