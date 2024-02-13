The Rocket Man - A tribute to Sir Elton John London tickets are on sale now!

Pack your bags, strap yourself in for a night like no other to celebrate Sir Elon John!

About The Rocket Man concert

The Rocket Man is the world’s favourite celebration to a musical icon, playing to audiences all around the world and we are delighted to announce our UK tour for 2023. So, catch a star if you can, and wish for something special as we ask you, are you ready for Love? Jimmy Love!

No one else recreates the flamboyant megastar with as much vigour and brilliance.

What songs will be featured in The Rocket Man concert?

Join us as Jimmy and our amazing live band take you down the Yellow Brick Road with two hours of glorious Elton hits, including, 'Saturday Night’s Alright', 'Crocodile Rock', 'I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues', 'Daniel', 'I’m Still Standing', 'Philadelphia Freedom', 'Your Song' and many, many more.

Book your tickets for The Rocket Man now

With dazzling costumes, stunning vocals and sensational piano solos, we take you on a journey through Elton’s life and career, the highs and the lows with many a laugh brought to life, live on stage. This show has it all! So, if it gets to seven o’clock and you wanna rock, book your The Rocket Man tickets now! Playing at the West End's Adelphi Theatre for one night only!