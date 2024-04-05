The Jungle Comedy Lock-In tickets

Continue the night after The Choir of Man, and head down to The Jungle Comedy Lock-In for an evening packed with laughter and entertainment featuring some of London's finest stand-up comedians. Book your tickets for the Jungle Comedy Lock-In today!

About The Jungle Comedy Lock-In

The Jungle Comedy Lock-In takes place on Friday and Saturday nights, following the feel-good show, The Choir of Man. It's held at the "best pub in the world". Starting at 9:45 pm and ending at 11 pm, audiences can enjoy hilarious comedy from some of the best comedians in London. Instead of worrying about finding a bar, you can treat yourself to a post-show drink and fill the theatre with late-night laughter.

Audiences are also welcome to attend The Jungle Stage Bar before the show.

The Jungle Comedy Lock In Cast

• Slim (Star of BBC’s Live at the Apollo) will headline on Friday April 5th and Saturday April 6th

More comedians to be announced.