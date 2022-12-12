Tickets for The Jive Aces’ Not Quite Christmas Show are available now

Deck the halls and set the puddings alight, The Jive Aces are back. This Christmas, the UK’s biggest Jive & Swing Band returns to the West End for a night of sweet rhythm and blues - it’s a Christmas show, but not quite! Watch what happens when boogie meets baubles in this swingin’ rock n’ roll extravaganza. Tickets for The Jive Aces’ Not Quite Christmas Show are available now for viewings at Aldwych Theatre London.

About The Jive Aces

The award-winning The Jive Aces are a six-piece swing band that rose to prominence as finalists of the 2012 series of Britain’s Got Talent, and the first live band to get through to the finals. Having performed in over 40 countries and over an average of 250 times per year, the band are recognised as one of the top swing bands in the world and has released over 10 studio albums. They have performed at Glastonbury Festival to thousands and have also performed for HM Queen and HRH Prince Philip during the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations.

About The Jive Aces’ Not Quite Christmas Show

It’s a Christmas show unlike any other, as The Jive Aces bring their barrels of Jazz to the West End. With special guests: Ray Gelato, Rebecca Grant, The London Belles, Alan Power, Noelle Vaughn and tap dancer extraordinaire Adele Joel.

Incorporating well-known swing and rockin’ rhythm and blues classics, with a few festive favourites thrown in, the swinging super-group alongside their guests will host an unforgettable party, whilst channelling different atmospheres - from dusky Vegas showrooms to jazz joints, from Dean Martin to Elvis Presley. The Jive Aces aim to spread joy and jive through soaring ballads and masterful rhythm and blues.

The Jive Aces’ Not Quite Christmas Show tickets are available now

Want to see how The Jive Aces’ captivated the world? Book tickets for the UK’s number 1 swing band today, to see the magic of The Jive Aces’ Not Quite Christmas Show. Immerse yourself in the blues this Christmas.