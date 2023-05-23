Tickets for The Drifters on tour in London are available now

This incredible concert brings The Drifters back to London for an incredible one-night-only performance at London’s Adelphi Theatre. You absolutely will not want to miss an opportunity to see this legendary group live performing all their classic hits. Book now to secure The Drifters tickets whilst availability lasts!

The Drifters on tour

The Drifters have returned to tour the UK. They’ll be performing all the classic hits you know and love. Don’t miss your chance to sway along to your favourite tunes including ‘Saturday Night at the Movies’, ‘You’re More Than A Number,’ ‘Come on Over to My Place’, ‘Under the Boardwalk’, ‘Kissin’ In The Back Row’ and many more!

Members of the Rock & Roll Hall of fame, this iconic group have performed for the President of the United States and is listed by Rolling Stones magazine among the Greatest Artists of All Time. More than 65 years on the group continues headed by the daughter of the group’s original founders, George and Faye Treadwell (the latter of which inspired the hit West End Musical The Drifters Girl)

Now under the careful guidance of Tina Treadwell, The Drifters have recently enjoyed an incredible resurgence, headlining some of the largest and most prestigious venues across the UK. While the faces have changed over the years, the sound and the spirit of The Drifters remain the same, unmissable!

The Drifters tickets are now on sale for London

The Drifters come to London for one night only as part of their most recent UK tour. You will not want to be waiting under the boardwalk when they come to town so be sure to book your tickets for The Drifters concert in London now!