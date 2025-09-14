The Bon Jovi Experience London tickets

Get ready to rock your heart out on an unforgettable ride with the only show personally endorsed by Jon Bon Jovi himself! Grab your official tickets now!

About The Bon Jovi Experience

The Bon Jovi Experience brings the ultimate tribute to one of rock’s biggest legends, featuring anthems like Livin’ On a Prayer, Always, It’s My Life, You Give Love a Bad Name, Bad Medicine, and so many more. With powerhouse performances from a stellar band and dynamic frontman Tony Pearce, this high-octane show delivers the authentic sound, style, and spirit of Bon Jovi.

Whether you’ve been a fan for decades or you’re discovering their music for the first time, this is one night of rock ‘n’ roll magic you won’t want to miss!

Facts and critical acclaim

“The best Bon Jovi tribute band I’ve ever watched” – Jon Bon Jovi “Have you seen this guy? He looks so much like Jon Bon Jovi, it’s freaky man!” – Chad Kroeger, Nickelback “The Bon Jovi Experience are not only half way there, they’ve finally made it” – Outline Magazine