The 26th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards London tickets

You’ll feel like a winner when you spend the night with the very best of the West End! Book your official tickets to the 26th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards today, and celebrate the past year with your favourite stars.

About The 26th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

The WhatsOnStage Awards are the only major theatre awards nominated and voted for by the public. Each year thousands of theatregoers up and down the country decide their favourite performers and shows across a range of categories..

Who will win in 2026? Be one of the very first to find out!

It’s worth the applause!