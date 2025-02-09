The 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards London tickets
Spend the night with the best of the West End at the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards! You’ll feel like a winner as you celebrate with the nominees and lucky recipients. Book your official tickets today!
About The 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards
The WhatsOnStage Awards are the only major theatre awards nominated and voted for by the public. Each year thousands of theatregoers up and down the country decide their favourite performers and shows across a range of categories.
Don’t miss your chance to attend this star-studded evening and enjoy a host of exclusive live performances from top stage talent, accompanied by a 24-piece orchestra.
Who will win in 2025? You decide. Be there to find out!
It’s worth the applause!
- Previous WhatsOnStage Award winners include Maggie Smith, Jodie Comer and Sir Ian McKellen.
- In 2012–13, over 60,000 theatregoers logged on to vote, with leaders in many categories fluctuating dramatically from day to day.
- West End stars who have previously performed at the Awards ceremony have included Alfie Boe, Jodie Prenger, Hannah Waddingham, Ramin Karimloo, Samantha Barks, Brian May, Kerry Ellis, Tim Minchin, Melanie C and Sam Tutty.