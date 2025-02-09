The 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards London tickets

Spend the night with the best of the West End at the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards! You’ll feel like a winner as you celebrate with the nominees and lucky recipients. Book your official tickets today!

About The 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

The WhatsOnStage Awards are the only major theatre awards nominated and voted for by the public. Each year thousands of theatregoers up and down the country decide their favourite performers and shows across a range of categories.

Don’t miss your chance to attend this star-studded evening and enjoy a host of exclusive live performances from top stage talent, accompanied by a 24-piece orchestra.

Who will win in 2025? You decide. Be there to find out!

It’s worth the applause!