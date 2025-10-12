Taylor Fever London tickets

Are you missing last year’s Eras tour summer? We know the feeling All To Well – don’t be Down Bad, the unforgettable Taylor Fever is coming to the Aldwych Theatre for one night only to fill the Blank Space in your Swiftie heart! Book your official tickets now for the electrifying tribute production, with London Theatre Direct.

About Taylor Fever

Experience the eras like never before, with hits like Love Story, 22 and I Knew You Were Trouble. Come and Shake It Off with this authentic, high energy spectacular, as the powerhouse lead vocalist captures the spirit of Taylor surrounded by an enchanting squad of dancers.

Taylor Fever is the ultimate night for every Swiftie (and mini-Swiftie) in your life… are you Ready For It?

It's Worth The Applause

Taylor Fever has wowed sell-out audiences across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Expect dazzling costume changes and flawless choreography alongside incredible lighting and effects, to bring you all the magic of a Taylor Swift concert – it’s straight out of your Wildest Dreams!

Please Bear in Mind

Taylor Fever is a tribute production, in no way claiming to be the real Taylor Swift – nor is it in any way affiliated with the original artist.