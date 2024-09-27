Suor Angelica Tickets

The heart-rending and tragic opera, *Suor Angelica* will debut at the London Coliseum for one night only this autumn. This extraordinary and emotional performance follows a young mother’s journey of sacrifice and loss as she is separated from her child. Don’t miss one of **Puccini**’s most raw creations – book your tickets now.

About Suor Angelica

This heart-wrenching story follows Angelica as she faces being confined to a convent by her aristocratic family after the birth of her illegitimate child. Tormented over the child and the life she was robbed of, and having been reduced to the same garden walls, she questions her faith and tries to forgive herself and her family. An unexpected crisis soon occurs when she is visited by her aunt, who brings devastating news about her son.

In Puccini’s profoundly moving score, the opera captures the searching, questioning nature of grief and the possibility or impossibility of forgiveness.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Suor Angelica is a one-act opera, that was originally performed as a trio of operas, Il trittico.

Sister Angelica will be played by **Sinead Campbell-Wallace**, who won an Olivier Award for her performance as Tosca in ENO’s 2022-2023 season.

Director, **Annilese Miskimmon** has won many awards for her work, including International Opera Awards.

Suor Angelica Cast

**Sister Angelica – **Sinead Campbell-Wallace

Angelica’s Aunt **– Christine Rice

Alexandra Oomens** - Sister Genovieffa

The Abbess –** Madeline Shaw

Suor Angelica Creatives

Director - Annilese Miskimmon

Conductor -

Corinna Niemeyer