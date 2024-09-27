Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Suor Angelica Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Suor Angelica

    The heart-wrenching opera makes its debut at the London Coliseum.

    Important information

    Running time
    55mins (no interval)
    Performance dates
    27 September 2024
    Content
    Sung in English with the words displayed above the stage (Surtitles)

    Next Available Performances of Suor Angelica

    TODAY is 7th June 2024

    September 2024

    Tags:

    ConcertsOne-off TicketsClassics TicketsLimited Run TicketsEnglish National Opera Tickets

    We use cookies