    Suggs: What A King Cnut – A Life in The Realm Of Madness Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    Suggs: What A King Cnut – A Life in The Realm Of Madness

    Suggs is treading the boards again with a brand new show, his life in his words and music

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+. Under 16s at parental discretion and must be accompanied by and sat with an adult.
    Running time
    2 hours 10 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    10 October 2022

    Tim Gifford

    23 March 18

    Suggs is a national treasure but quite a lot of this show was simply a recycling of material he has used previously. Some new insight, music and laughs but it all felt a bit thin compared to his earlier excellent work.

