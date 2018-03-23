Tickets for Suggs: What a King Cnut - A Life in The Realm Of Madness

Madness frontman Suggs is no stranger to the stage. Following his smash hit sell-out My Life Story tours Suggs returns to the theatre. At London’s Lyric Theatre for one night only, book your tickets for Suggs: What a King Cnut now whilst availability lasts.

Suggs: What a King Cnut at London’s Lyric Theatre

Due to popular demand, Suggs has returned to the stage following the hugely successful tours of his show My Life Story. You’ve heard the story of how he got where he did, but this new show is all about the surprising things that happened once he did.

There’s been vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace, a near miss at the closing ceremony of the Olympics and then all that embarrassing stuff at Glastonbury. Things have definitely got a bit mad since Suggs was a boy in shorts on the streets of North London.

There’s a constant feeling that he doesn’t belong, that at any moment someone is going to notice and it’ll all be taken away. This is a business where you can become yesterday’s news at any time, and Suggs has certain rose and fallen from fame more than once.

With the help of his trusted pianist Deano, Suggs tells his own story through words and music, with help from some of the old Madness classics, and a few more what he wrote all on himself.

