    Su Pollard - Still Fully Charged Tickets at the Duchess Theatre, London

    Su Pollard - Still Fully Charged

    Su Pollard celebrates 50 years in showbiz!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    2hrs 10mins
    Performance dates
    22 September 2025
    Content
    This show may contain adult swearing.

