Su Pollard: Still Fully Charged London tickets

Celebrate five decades of show business with Su Pollard: Still Fully Charged! Packed with fabulous songs, hilarious stories, and much-loved characters, it promises to be a brilliantly bonkers night. Book your official tickets today!

About Su Pollard: Still Fully Charged

In a flurry of costumes, props, and live musical accompaniment, Su takes the audience through her career from the earliest days of auditions, through her many acclaimed musical theatre appearances, to her international TV successes.

Still Fully Charged shows why Su has become the national treasure she is today, with audiences describing her as "a powerhouse of a woman ... just brilliant!”, "absolutely hilarious”, "fabulous, entertaining and nostalgic”, and "A-MA-ZING!”

Facts and critical acclaim

Su Pollard had a uk #2 hit with "Starting Together"

Su Pollard starred in the BBC sitcom, Hi-de-Hi! The show won a BAFTA for Best Comedy Series, and in a 2008 poll, was voted the 35th most popular comedy catchphrase.

Please bear in mind

This performance is recommended for ages 14+, as it may contain adult swearing.