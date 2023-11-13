Tickets for The Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize are available now!

Join us for a night of showstopping new musical theatre, performed by a stellar line-up of West End talent. The Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize, produced by Mercury Musical Developments, recognises achievement in musical theatre songwriting and celebrates the talents of composers and lyricists from around the UK. Book your tickets now for The Best New Song Prize at The Other Palace!

About The Best New Song Prize

Established and overseen by acclaimed writing duo George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Mary Poppins, Identical, Honk!), the 16th annual Song Prize will showcase twelve outstanding songs from the musicals of tomorrow, selected from 177 submissions. This gala performance will also feature songs from hit new musicals on stage this year – watch this space for the full line-up.

Mercury Musical Developments (MMD) is the UK’s membership organisation for writers of musical theatre, dedicated to developing the talents and careers of its members. Every ticket bought for the Song Prize supports our work to ensure a future for new British musicals.

Who are the 2023 Best New Song Prize finalists?

The songs and artists that have made the final for the prize this year are: ‘Ain’t That So’ from T-Room…The Musical by Rosabella Gregory & Dina Gregory, ‘Before I Move On’ from Bricks by Michael Henry, Emma Dennis Edwards & Darren Clarke, ‘Bio’ from Queerway by Geraint Owen, ‘Drown Without Water’ from The Circle by Rachel Walker Mason & Nina Sundstrom and_‘Height Lines’_ from The Boy Who Sailed the Ocean in an Armchair by Jordan Li-Smith, based on the novel by Lara Williamson.

The finalists continue with ‘Henry’ from Undertaking Betty by Richy Hughes & Luke Bateman, ‘In This Moment’ from Flip by Giles Fernando & Josh Bird, ‘Stay’ from Stay by Jonathan O’Neill & Isaac Savage, ‘Talent’ from In Clay by Rebecca Simmonds & Jack Miles, ‘The Botanical Garden Gate’ from Game Theory by Rachel Bellman & Josh Bird, ‘Time Slows Down’ from Black Holes Like Donuts by Sam Norman & Eliza Randall and ‘Unstoppable’ from The Unstoppable Letty Pegg by Helen Arney & James Hughes.

