Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize 2023 Tickets at the Other Palace, London

    Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize 2023

    Who will be your winner of The Best New Song Prize? A celebration of all things theatre!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 12+
    Running time
    2 hours 30 minutes (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    13 November 2023

    Next Available Performances of Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize 2023

    TODAY is 24th August 2023

    November 2023

    Tags:

    ConcertsConcerts TicketsOne-off TicketsContemporary TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies