Broadway queen Stephanie J Block is heading to London for a one-night-only show that promises an incredible experience! Stephanie has established herself as one of the most relevant and versatile voices in contemporary musical theatre and has starred in many major musicals on Broadway, now you get to see her perform all her favourite songs live, don’t miss it!

About Stephanie J Block

Stephanie’s Broadway credits include Into The Woods, The Cher Show (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award winner), Falsettos (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical (Drama Desk nomination), The Pirate Queen, The Boy From Oz, and Wicked.

Stephanie has established herself as one of the most relevant and versatile voices in contemporary musical theatre and has starred in many major musicals on Off-Broadway she has performed in Brigadoon (Encores!), Little Miss Sunshine (Drama Desk nomination), By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (Drama Desk nomination) and her film and television appearances include iMorcecai, Bluff City Law, Rise, Madam Secretary, Orange Is the New Black, Homeland, It Could Be Worse, and Stephanie J. Block Live From Lincoln Center for Great Performances on PBS.

About Stephanie J Block live in concert

Stephanie said: ‘I am thrilled to finally be performing this concert in London. It’s been a long time in the making, and I can’t wait to share my favourite music with you all in a city I adore being in. The show will be an honest, candid and emotional ride. It will be as much about heart and humour as it will be about music.’

Block will be joined by music director Ben Cohn, who is currently the Music Director for the Britney Spears-infused Once Upon a One More Time on Broadway. Don’t miss out on her exclusive one-night performance, secure your tickets now!