Some Guys Have All The Luck London Tickets

Some Guys Have All The Luck is a fantastic theatre production celebrating the life and career of Rod Stewart, one of rock music's greatest icons. Featuring a fantastic live band with impeccable credits, the show takes the audience through Rod's incredible story from his humble beginnings street busking and singing in the R 'n B clubs of the 60's through to worldwide superstardom and record sales in excess of 130 million!

In the words of Rod Stewart’s brother, Don Stewart - “I've seen some Rods in my time, but this is the best show I've ever seen.”

The Rod Stewart Story

The first half of the show charts Rod's rise to fame from his early days struggling to climb the ladder of success through to worldwide success in the early 70's. It features songs from the earlier part of Rod's career, including Handbags & Gladrags, Reason To Believe, Stay With Me and You Wear It Well. It also includes an unplugged (and seated!) section.

The second half of the show captures all the excitement and energy of a Rod Stewart concert and is full of the same swaggering showmanship, audience participation and sheer sense of fun. It is crammed full of hits such as Maggie May, Sailing, Baby Jane, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy, Tonight's The Night, The First Cut Is The Deepest and You're In My Heart - to name but a few!

Why It’s Worth The Watch

Every single show has the audience singing along and dancing in the aisles.

The show always ends with a standing ovation.

The show includes a stunning stage set, a spectacular light show and stage-wide projections of Rod throughout his career.

Some Guys Have All The Luck London Cast

Main Cast