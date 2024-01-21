Sharon Osbourne: Cut the Crap London Tickets

For more than two decades Sharon Osbourne has been a force to be reckoned with, and she shows no signs of slowing down! A staple of Saturday night TV, Sharon has been no stranger to controversy, whether she's dowsing fellow X Factor judge, Simon Cowell, in water, or saying it like it is on Loose Women. In her latest venture, Sharon bares all live and unleashed at the Fortune Theatre. Playing for four performances only, don't miss your chance to get up close and personal to the Queen of Darkness.

About Sharon Osbourne: Cut the Crap

Long before Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Sharon, her husband, heavy metal icon Ozzy, and kids, Jack and Kelly, burst onto our screens in 2002 in MTV’s ground-breaking fly-on-the-wall reality show, The Osbournes. The cult TV show followed the family’s crazy life in Beverly Hills and the battles they faced behind closed doors. Fast forward two years, and Sharon became a much-loved judge and mentor on The X Factor, earning a legion of new fans as she coached Sam Bailey to victory in the tenth series. Sharon was also making waves across the pond as the newest judge on TV juggernaut Americas Got Talent.

Outside of TV, Sharon suffered some of the hardest years of her eventful life - from the anguish of a broken marriage and heavy metal icon husband Ozzy’s infidelities to the constant spectre of drug abuse in her family, the loss of friends, betrayal by colleagues, and her ongoing battles with mental health issues.

In this not-to-be-missed LIVE experience audience members will be able to question Sharon directly about her and her extraordinary life as she really Cuts The Crap live on stage.

Fun facts and critical acclaim